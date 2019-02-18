Yazoo City awarded $25K beautification grant

Beautification of a local park, a community fruit orchard and enhanced downtown landscaping are among the projects heading to Yazoo City thanks to a recent grant.

The city of Yazoo City received a $25,000 grant from Canadian National Railroad for tree planting and beautification throughout the city. The Mississippi Urban Forest Council wrote the grant for the city and will help with all aspects of project implementation.

“Over the years, we have sought to make Yazoo City a more welcoming city through beautification and greening”, says Mayor Diane Delaware. “This contribution from CN will help us to achieve this goal.”

Local groups that will also participate in the projects include Keep Yazoo City Beautiful, the Yazoo County Chamber of Commerce, Main Street Hotel, Yazoo City Fire and Public Works Departments and the Public Service Commission.

“We can’t do it alone,” Delaware said, in Wednesday’s press conference. “The only way we can get anything done in our community is by working together inside our community and developing relationships outside our community.”

Representatives from CN, America In Bloom and the state Urban Forest Council arrived in Yazoo City this week with a variety of ideas and projects that could be implemented in Yazoo City.

Yazoo City was among six Mississippi cities provided with this beautification effort.

“These types of activities are significant improvements to the community,” said Donna Yowell, the executive director of the MUFC. “The social impact of green space, trees and gardens can be particularly pronounced when public spaces are transformed into places of beauty that foster safe places for neighborhood interaction, economic and property value enhancement, and improves the lives of those who live in or visit the community.”

For more details on the grant program, please check www.AmericaInBloom.org/CN.

The Mississippi Urban Forest Council is Mississippi’s own statewide nonprofit that works with communities and local groups to improve quality of life and support strong communities for economic success on a local level. MUFC was recently recognized by the MS Business Journal as one of Mississippi’s best nonprofits.

Yowell said she is thrilled to work so very closely with the city of Yazoo City and to provide this opportunity for more enhancement to the state. These projects will begin a series of arboretums in the state and these cities will become part of the Mississippi Arboretum Trail.