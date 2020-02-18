Wendy's unveils improved location, starts serving breakfast

Mary Sheriff has served as manager of Yazoo City’s Wendy’s for 25 years.

On Monday she began a new chapter with the popular local restaurant.

Wendy’s reopened Monday morning after being closed for several weeks for extensive renovations. The store not only has a new look, but it also began serving breakfast for the first time on Tuesday.

“Mary has done an outstanding job for us, and we can’t wait for her to do it again,” said Charlie Crawford, director of area operations for Carlisle Corporation. “I can’t wait to open for breakfast tomorrow. I think it’s a really good breakfast, and I think we’ll be able to take on the competition.”

Visitors to the reopening ceremony, including Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, were treated to a sample of the new breakfast menu and given a tour of the renovations.

This is the second time Wendy’s has made a major investment in its Yazoo City location. The building was heavily damaged in the 2010 tornado, and it was built back with improvements.

Wendy’s in Yazoo City will now begin serving breakfast daily at 6:30 a.m.