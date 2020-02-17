Suspect charged with Phillip Dunn's murder

Tommy Lee White has been charged with the murder of Phillip Dunn.

Investigators have not yet located Dunn’s body, but they believe that White murdered Dunn.

Few details are being released about the specifics of the case at this time because it is an active investigation, and another suspect may be charged.

Foul play is now suspected in the case of a missing Yazoo County man.

Dunn’s vehicle was found abandoned on U.S. Highway 49 with blood inside the vehicle. He had been missing since February 4.

Investigators were initially unsure if Dunn had simply left the county or if foul play was involved.

White is likely to be facing additional charges as well.