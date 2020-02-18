Supervisor believes acts of vandalism are personal

District 3 Supervisor Willie “Deuce” Wright’s car has been vandalized at his home twice in the past few days, and he believes it’s personal.

During the first incident his car was damaged on the passenger side, a window was broken, and the windshield was smashed.

Wright said he figured that it was the work of some juveniles as he heard of similar crimes in other parts of town.

But on Monday morning, he discovered that his car had been vandalized again. It appears that someone leaped on the hood of his car and the jumped onto the new windshield to smash it in. Wright said it’s disturbing to him that someone would come in his yard and damage his car just outside of his home.

“I was in the front of the house watching television when it probably happened so I didn’t hear anything,” Wright said. “Someone who will do something like this knowing you are home will probably come in your house.”

Wright said he’s lived in his Charles Street home for nine years and never had any problems before.

He believes the vandalism could be motivated by politics and people taking things personally. He said there was a lot of inflammatory commentary on social media following last week’s Board of Supervisors meeting, and he suspects the person responsible for the vandalism was motivated by that.

“When my name is on Facebook with so many lies, people might look at that and believe those lies,” Wright said. “I just don’t think it was some kind of coincidence. I think it all stems from that board meeting. I’m not accusing anybody by name, but I believe lies told on Facebook led to this.”

Wright was installing cameras on his home on Monday morning in an effort to prevent more vandalism. The Yazoo City Police Department is investigating both incidents.