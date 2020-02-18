Road to church washes out

Members of the Word of Truth Full Gospel Church are unable to drive to the church after the road washed out during last week’s heavy rainfall.

“Right now it’s not even safe to drive up the hill to their church,” said District 1 Supervisor Lee Moore.

Rev. Patrick Webster, pastor of the church, asked the Board of Supervisors last week if there was anything the county can do to help.

The problem is that the roads in the Springridge Place subdivision, including the road leading to the church are private roads. Those roads are not owned or maintained by the county.

Board Attorney Jay Barbour said that state law prohibits the county from working on private property, including private roads, or providing any resources for it.

“There are some folks in Jackson who don’t take kindly to that, and some of them have arrest powers,” Barbour said. “Unfortunately, if that’s the situation, I’m afraid our hands are going to be tied.”

Barbour added that if a county were to violate the law, not only would county officials be held accountable, but the private landowners would also be forced to repay the costs.

“I know everybody here would love to be able to help you if we could,” said District 2 Supervisor David Berry.

The road that crosses the dam to the lake in the subdivision is also in danger. The tremendous amount of rainfall caused major erosion on the backside of the levee as water overwhelmed the drain pipes.

“If that dam breaks, there is no other way in there,” said Jack Willingham, Yazoo County Emergency Management director.

County Road Manager Jim Warrington said county crews are working to repair damage across the county.

“We had nine bridges down, and six damaged,” Warrington said.