Park shooting suspect captured

A Yazoo City man wanted for shooting into a crowd at a local recreational complex last month was arrested by officers this weekend thanks to tips from citizens.

Myquon Carter was charged with drive-by shooting, stalking, domestic violence and discharging a firearm inside the city limits.

Capt. William Nevels, with the Yazoo City Police Department, said Carter was apprehended inside a home in Shady Lane Apartments last Saturday.

“A tip from Crimestoppers came in that Carter was at Shady Lane Apartments in Yazoo County,” Nevels said. “An officer also received a personal phone call with an anonymous tip as well. At that point, we reached out to the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department since the complex is considered inside the county limits.”

Both officers and deputies surrounded the home and gain entrance. Carter was found inside and was arrested without any incident.

Carter was wanted for allegedly shooting into a crowd on the basketball court inside the Wardell Leach Recreational Complex on May 30. No injuries were reported during the shooting. Nevels added that the shooting was prompted by a previous altercation.