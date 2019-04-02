Nora Dykes Martin: One of the best there ever was

Nora Dykes Martin’s basketball career continues to be remembered long after she walked off the hardwood for the last time.

And how could anyone who ever saw her play forget?

At Yazoo City High School she helped lead the Lady Indians to three consecutive state titles from 1949-51.

She once scored 61 points in a single game, and her lowest scoring offensive performance was when she was held to nine points in the 1950 state title game. The Lady Indians of course went on to win that championship game.

At Yazoo City High School Martin often scored as many points as the entire opposing team combined, and she racked up 2,079 points in 100 games as a Lady Indian.

She continued to be a dominant player at Mississippi Delta Community College, which was known as Sunflower Junior College at the time.

MDCC inducted her into its Hall of Fame in 2008.

“The time I spent at Moorhead was one of the best times of my life, and I am thankful for it,” Martin said during her induction speech in 2008 where she was joined by family and some former teammates.

Martin turned down an opportunity to play for one of the first professional women’s basketball teams and chose to play at SJC because she wanted to be close to her future husband William “Pete” Martin. They were married in 1952.

Martin died Tuesday evening at the Martha Coker Green Houses in Yazoo City.

Her athletic accomplishments will forever be a part of Mississippi sports history, but her friends and family remember her life after basketball for her dedication to her family and hard work.

She and her husband enjoyed 19 years together until his death in 1972. She continued to enjoy sports by playing basketball in the local industrial league and pitching for the Eden Baptist Church softball team.

She worked as a seamstress at E&W Manufacturing in Yazoo City until she retired to serve as the main caregiver for her father Newlon Dykes. Her family remembers her best for her strong faith, her excellent cooking and her ability to always love others and enjoy life.

Funeral services were Friday at the Stricklin-King Funeral Home Chapel.