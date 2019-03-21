Newman-Green masters the art of "balance"

For most people being a parent is a full-time job, not to mention adding in the stress of working a regular job five days a week. Sylvia Newman-Green manages to balance parenting with a full-time career, while also finding time to volunteer her talents in different areas all over Yazoo County.

Originally born in Louise, Sylvia grew up going to school in the Humphreys County School District. Graduating from high school in 1995, Sylvia went on to attend Mississippi Valley State University, where she obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science. Striving for more, Sylvia decided to continue her education by next obtaining a Master of Science degree in Technology Education from Jackson State University, where she was a member of the Epsilon Pi Tau Technology Honor Society.

Although her studies show her dedication, she is also a very hard worker and has a very long list of career experience.

She worked for Bank Plus for three years, and worked over nine years for the Mississippi Department of Employment Security as an employment interviewer and for the Internet Technology Department at their Yazoo City office.

Sylvia began working for the Yazoo County School District on July 1, 2011, as an IT Professional.

“Mrs. Green does an incredible job in our technology department as well as working with our publicity and in supporting roles with our athletic department,” Superintendent Dr. Ken Barron. “She attends numerous events, documenting our students' successes through video and photographic media. She then keeps our social media and websites updated to improve our communication with the parents and other community members. Her commitment to the students in the Yazoo County School District is second to none. We are very blessed to have Mrs. Green working with us.”

Some of her original duties included installing new computer hardware and other components, loading or replacing new software, working with outside vendors to replace or repair certain hardware, and instructing new users on basic equipment operations. Sylvia also worked in-person and over the telephone to help users with system operations, as well as assisted users to correct problems with their computer systems. Over the years she has attended training workshops to stay up to date with the newest technology, and also works with district administrators on recommending new equipment when needed.

Over the years, Sylvia’s duties grew more and more, and soon her job titles changed to her current post, as Director of Publicity and Technology Specialist.

On top of her other duties, Sylvia is also involved with maintaining the district's security camera system, manages the district’s websites and social media, and also provides the local newspaper and other media outlets with information on school-wide events.

Though her career field is ever-changing, Sylvia said that she loves what she does and how it affects the students at the Yazoo County Schools.

"I love the kids so much,” she said. “I love learning new things, and I love what I do every day. God has placed me in an environment where I can serve others on a daily basis."

Sylvia added that she has learned to never give up on things.

"God has an awesome plan for my life," she said. " I had a choice to give up on everything, or work harder to be successful in life. I have learned to continue to serve while expecting nothing in return. God will do the rewarding.”

Sylvia's involvement with the Yazoo County School District goes beyond her work as a technology professional. She is a mother of two boys, Dontrell Green, who graduated from Yazoo County High School in 2018, and Donavin Green, who is currently in the eighth grade at the Yazoo County Middle School.

Growing up, Sylvia's mother passed away when she was 13 years old, so her mother was not able to watch her succeed. She has made every effort to be present for her boys, and does so with a great deal of support from her husband, Nakia Green Sr.

"I want the very best for my kids," Sylvia said. "I make sure that I am on the sideline cheering them on at every football, basketball, and baseball game. I do everything within my power to be there for my boys, and God gives me the strength to do all of those things."

Sylvia stays involved in school activities as a parent, but also volunteers in a variety of other capacities.

She is currently the Co-Sponsor for the Yazoo County National Beta Club Society, and is certified as an Athletic Coach through the Mississippi High School Activities Association.

"I have been a volunteer for eight years with the girls’ basketball teams," Sylvia said. "I served as a volunteer assistant coach for one year at the high school and loved it!"

Outside of the Yazoo County Schools, Sylvia is involved with the Youth Department at Peter Rock Church of God in Christ, and also stays busy with her side businesses, Premier Designs jewelry, and SassyDesignz08 T-Shirt Boutique.

Over the last few years Sylvia has been involved in local civic clubs such as the Junior Auxiliary of Yazoo City, the Elite Club of Yazoo City, and often mentors and educates local youth and senior citizens on technology.

One group Sylvia has been the most involved with outside of her other activities in the Omega Beta Omega Chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority of Yazoo City.

She is a Charter Member of the local chapter and served as the Treasurer for over seven years. She also served as the Budget and Finance Chair, and served on several committees such as Fundraiser Committee, Pink Goes Red for the Heart Committee, Building Your Economic Legacy Committee, and HBCU for Life Committee.

"I love serving and helping others," Sylvia said. "I feel great about it, and I pray and ask God to continue to strengthen me to do all of the things I love."

When asked how she is able to balance work, parenting, family life, and volunteering, Sylvia said that she thanks God for allowing her to do it all. Her advice to others who are trying to balance so many things is to "pray first, aim high, and stay focused."