MS Gravel Cup hits Yazoo with The Burner in Bentonia

The rural roads of Yazoo County will be filled with bicyclists this weekend as the MS Gravel Cup race series grinds through the community.

The MS Gravel Cup is a four-race series that is held in various parts of the state, allowing riders to enjoy different terrains for each race. The gravel series heading though Yazoo County this Saturday is known as The Burner, beginning in Bentonia and heading over 100 miles of Yazoo road.

This race will start in front of the Blue Front Cafe, running towards Anding and Tinsley. Then riders will experience the bluffs and deep hills of the eastern edge of Satartia. The 100-mile racers will hit their aid station and head southwest towards Vicksburg on lightly traveled country roads before turning north back to the aid station on a mix of dirt and paved roads. The same aid station will be used by the 50-mile racers and both will race towards the finish on some of the best gravel the area has to offer.

Not only do the races provide physical exercise, the series allows riders to experience the unique culture and personalities to each area they travel. Before The Burner, races were held in Ackerman, Hattiesburg and Oxford.

Mississippi Gravel Cup empowers gravel fans of every ability to experience the unique terrain found in Mississippi. Riders are invited to challenge themselves on four-course distances ranging from 25 to 100 miles for each race.

Registration fees include $55 for the 50 and 100-mile races, and $20 for the 20-mile fun run. Each race is limited to a field of 250.

Riders get a unique backroad experience, stocked aid stations, series t-shirt, post-ride meal, premium water bottle and a reusable tote.

For more information, visit www.ordinaryepics.com/ms-gravel-cup.