More flooding likely

By THE YAZOO HERALD,
  • 165 reads
Tue, 02/11/2020 - 9:46am

Additional flash flooding is likely late tonight through early Thursday morning.

Jack Willingham, Yazoo County Emergency Management director, says that 2-3 inches of rain in a short amount of time on already saturated soils will result in additional flooding.

A line of thunderstorms is expected to move through the area Wednesday afternoon to early Thursday morning. Damaging winds up to 60mph and a few tornadoes will be possible. Gusty winds are possible Wednesday afternoon to early evening. Gusts up to 30-39mph may cause trees to fall, especially due to saturated soils.

Obituaries

Mary Brabston
Mary Frances Boike Brabston was born on April 11, 1935 in Cullman, AL.  She passed away peacefully... READ MORE
Rev. Carl S. Cascio
Linda Pearl Smith
Timothy Crudup
William Alan Hawkins
Shannon Marie Lungrin