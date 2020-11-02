More flooding likely

Additional flash flooding is likely late tonight through early Thursday morning.

Jack Willingham, Yazoo County Emergency Management director, says that 2-3 inches of rain in a short amount of time on already saturated soils will result in additional flooding.

A line of thunderstorms is expected to move through the area Wednesday afternoon to early Thursday morning. Damaging winds up to 60mph and a few tornadoes will be possible. Gusty winds are possible Wednesday afternoon to early evening. Gusts up to 30-39mph may cause trees to fall, especially due to saturated soils.