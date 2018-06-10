King family purchases Webb's Pharmacy

A new business owner arrives in downtown Yazoo City with the local King family purchasing a historic staple of the community, Webb’s Pharmacy.

But former owner Frank Webb said nothing will change for the Main Street business, which first opened its doors in 1882.

“Everything will stay the same,” Frank said. “We will not be taking anything away but rather adding fresh ideas. We will still have the same customer service that we have been providing for the past 136 years.”

Nick and Ann King became the official new owners of Webb’s Pharmacy last Monday. Only a few days into their latest business endeavor, the King family has hit the ground running with the daily operations of the pharmacy. Nick will mark the business’s sixth owner since its operations began over a century ago.

“We were obviously drawn to the history with Webb’s being a pillar in this community,” Nick said. “A lot of businesses have closed in the last 30 years, but Webb’s has stood the test of time. It is unique to have the opportunity to become a part of something that has a 136-year history.”

Since the 1880s, the business has offered its services with hometown friendliness. It has been a family business with employees who care about Yazoo.

The pharmacy first opened in 1882 by R.S. Wheless on Main Street. Through the years, the business saw new owners and a new location. When the business arrived at its current location, the Webb family began its own history there.

Frank’s father, Ted Webb, arrived at the pharmacy in 1955. He later purchased the business in the 1960s, with his son Frank growing up alongside him. In fact, Frank began working at Webb’s doing anything from stocking shelves to making deliveries.

After college, Frank took over the family business in 1993. He had a place in his heart for the pharmacy with its rich history and customer relations.

It is the very history of Webb’s Pharmacy that Frank made sure remained intact during the course of the King family purchasing it.

“With Daddy’s history, I have a deep obligation to be here,” Frank said, in a previous interview.

That obligation was still on the table as the transition began for the Webb and King families.

The name will stay, the same employees will be there, and the pharmacy will remain in downtown Yazoo City.

“And I will still be here,” Frank said. “I hope to stay around for a long time. I am not going anywhere.”

Frank said he had thought about the future of Webb’s Pharmacy for a long time. The idea of selling the family business was an option, but Frank insisted that the business remain independent and on Main Street.

Through mutual acquaintances, Frank and Nick met to discuss a new opportunity. Frank said it felt as if it was meant to be.

“This took a long time and a lot of prayer,” Frank said. “But God had a hand in it for such diverging ships to pass in the night, that close.”