Jamie Patterson to speak at Millsaps Tuesday at forum for Bill Minor Prize

Three-time Bill Minor Journalism Prize winner Jamie Patterson will be a featured speaker at a public symposium next Tuesday.

Patterson, the managing editor of The Yazoo Herald, will be among the five winners of the Bill Minor award who will share the stories behind their award-winning pieces on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 6:30 p.m. at Gertrude C. Ford Academic Complex at Millsaps College in Jackson.

The prizes for general news and investigative reporting are presented annually in conjunction with the Better Newspaper Contest of the Mississippi Press Association. This year marks the third time Patterson has won the Bill Minor Award for both general news and investigative journalism.

In fact, Herald Publisher Jason Patterson won the Bill Minor Award last year, with this year’s recent award marking a third consecutive win for the Pattersons.

Jamie Patterson won for a series of pieces on the local housing authority and its transfer of over $500,000 in funds to a local non-profit entity without the full knowledge of the authority's board.

"(The reporter's) series of stories over a two-month period uncovered charges of doctored minutes, questionable travel and retirement party expenses, and seemingly ongoing malfeasance on the part of the housing authority board and staff," judges wrote. "Her follow-up column at the end showed how a newspaper's solid coverage can anger those involved, but the press' watchdog role is paramount."

Established in 2003, the Bill Minor Prizes are funded through an endowment to the Community Foundation of Greater Jackson in honor of Minor’s long career as a reporter and columnist.

Minor, whose 70-year career spanned much of Mississippi’s history in the 20th century, died in 2017 at 94.