Investigators still searching for body

Authorities continue to search for the body of Phillip Dunn, who was murdered earlier this month.

Investigators have searched several areas over the last few days, hoping for leads that could assist with the case.

“We are working to try to get leads in where his body may be at this time,” said Terry Gann, chief investigator with the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department. “We have searched areas connected to leads that have already come in, but we have not found his body yet.”

Dunn was reported missing around Feb. 11, but investigators believe he was murdered on Feb. 5.

“The last time anyone reported talking to the victim was on Feb. 4,” Gann said. “It is believed that he was murdered on Feb. 5.”

Tommy White Jr., 38, was charged with the murder of Dunn, and more charges could be coming for White after the body of his alleged accomplice, Marcus Journigan, was discovered in Jackson.

Gann said although there is strong evidence connecting White to Journigan’s murder, White has not been charged with his death as of press time.

“We also think that Journigan was murdered several days after Dunn,” Gann said. “With Journigan’s body being found in Jackson, it widens our search for Dunn’s body. We really don’t have anything at this point to suggest where Dunn’s body may be located.”