Herald wins eight advertising awards

The Yazoo Herald brought home eight awards from the Mississippi Press Association’s 2018 Advertising Division Better Newspaper Contest, including three first-place honors.

The Herald won third place in General Excellence for all weekly newspapers in the state.

Sharon Myers, advertising representative, won first place in the Automotive Ad category.

“Love, love, love this ad,” commented judges on Myer’s work.

Sheila Trimm-Young, classifieds manager, won first place for Classified Display Ad. She also won third place awards for Color Retail Ad and Small Space Ad.

Jamie Patterson, managing editor, won first place in the Advertising Special Section, Newsprint, for the Best of Yazoo’s winner collection in the Yazoo’s Walk of Fame.

“What an awesome idea to showcase locals,” judges commented. “Loved it.”

Patterson also won second place awards for the Weddings, Etc. magazine in the Advertising Special Section, Glossy category and a deer hunting advertising package in the Theme Page category.

Jason Patterson, publisher of The Yazoo Herald, said he is proud of his staff’s work.

“Our staff works hard to give our local businesses the best value in advertising, and most importantly, advertising that works,” he said.