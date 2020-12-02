Heavy rain causes major flooding, more to come

Yazoo City and Yazoo County were inundated with flood water Monday.

Some state officials are reporting that Yazoo got the worst of the damage in Mississippi, and local emergency officials said the situation is far from over.

"We got seven inches of rain yesterday," said Jack Willingham, county emergency management director. "And we're not out of the woods yet. We are remaining in response mode because we have possible severe weather coming in Thursday."

Willingham said no injuries were reported as of press time, but his office continues to do damage assessment as the reports of vehicle and home flooding continue to come.

"We have sand and bags at District 3 and Holly Bluff volunteer fire departments," he said. "Just bring your own shovel."

The flood waters continued to push through Yazoo City Monday with many streets literally disappearing under the water. One driver attempted to drive though a flooded area of Bridge Street and their vehicle was quickly flooded out, coming to a complete stop.

"Do not drive or walk through these flooded areas," Willingham warns. "You don't know what is underneath the water covering these roads."

The water from the canal that runs through central Yazoo City was overflowing its concrete barriers into the roadway. Portions of main thoroughfares were flooding, as well as highways.

There have been and continue to be several reports of flooding to homes, business and vehicles.

Danny Miller, Yazoo City’s Public Works director, said the city had all hands on deck trying to deal with flooding issues.

“Every employee we have is out working,” Miller said during a brief appearance during the Mayor and Board of Aldermen meeting Monday. “We’re blocking streets and putting up signs. Please be careful out there.”

And rural Yazoo County had it a share of flooding with many waterways and creeks flooding into roads. Heavy rainfall led to mudslides and downed trees.

A tornado warning was issued for Yazoo County Monday night, but there has been no confirmation of a tornado landing on the ground. As of press time, no injuries were reported from the evening severe storm system.

"Be alert and have a plan in place," Willingham said. "More rain is predicted to come. Let's look out for our neighbors and practice caution over the next few days."