Foul play now suspected in case of missing Yazoo County man

Foul play is now suspected in the case of a missing Yazoo County man.

The Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department has a suspect in custody, and a second suspect is being sought, in connection with the disappearance of Phillip Dunn.

Dunn was last seen on February 4, and his vehicle was found abandoned on U.S. Highway 49 with blood inside the vehicle.

Investigators were initially unsure if Dunn had simply left the county or if foul play was involved. They now believe the case will be a murder investigation.

More details will be reported as they become available.