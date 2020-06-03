FBI asked to assist with Phillip Dunn murder investigation

Authorities believe that Phillip Dunn was murdered over a month ago, and his body has yet to be found. The search continues to locate his body, which investigators are seeking assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

“The FBI is supposed to come help us with compiling together phone tower records, which could give us an idea of where to look,” said Terry Gann, chief investigator with the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department. “As of now, there is nothing new with the case as we continue to hope for leads or other information.”

Dunn was reported missing around Feb. 11, but investigators believe he was murdered on Feb. 5.

Tommy White Jr., 38, was charged with the murder of Dunn, and more charges could be coming for White after the body of his alleged accomplice, Marcus Journigan, was discovered in Jackson.

Gann said although there is strong evidence connecting White to Journigan’s murder, White has not been charged with his death as of press time.

“We are working in conjunction with the Jackson Police Department because we have no evidence that Journigan was murdered in Yazoo County,” Gann said.

Authorities continue to ask for the public’s help in sharing any information by calling the sheriff’s department at 746-5611 or Crimestoppers at 746-TIPS.