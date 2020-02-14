Family looking for man who has been missing since February 4

Investigators continue to look for a missing man after his abandoned vehicle was found along a Yazoo County Highway.

Phillip Dunn hasn’t been seen since Feb. 4, a day before he was set to begin a new job. However, investigators said he never told anyone what that new job was, and authorities are asking for the public’s help to see where he could have possibly been heading shortly before his disappearance.

Terry Gann, chief investigator with the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department, said Dunn’s vehicle was found on Highway 49 towards Belzoni, between the Yazoo River bridge and Carter Road. As of press time, Gann was heading to the state crime lab for test results surrounding traces of blood that were found inside the vehicle.

“Evidence suggests that it was deer blood because he was known for shooting deer from his vehicle,” Gann said. “But we are having tests conducted to determine if we are dealing with animal or human blood. This investigation continues, but right now we don’t suspect foul play. However, we are not ruling anything out.”

Gann said he has reason to believe that Dunn was heading to a new job the day after he went missing, possibly in Meridian. However, no one has been able to tell investigators who that possible employer could be.

“Dunn’s phone was also disconnected on Monday,” Gann said. “We reconnected his phone for 24 hours to find a location if it was used. However, the phone was never used in that time frame, which Dunn would not have used it anyway if he disconnected it.”

Gann is asking the public to report any whereabouts or the name of the possible employer of Dunn by calling 746-5611 or 746-TIPS.