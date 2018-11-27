Election night report: Irvine elected Yazoo County Tax Collector

Results are still unofficial, but it appears that Tommy Irvine will be Yazoo County’s next Tax Collector.

With absentee and affidavit ballots remaining, Irvine leads Ashley Tyson Saxton 3,899 to 3,322. Circuit Clerk Robert Coleman said that there are not enough outstanding ballots to change the outcome of the election.

Irvine will take office immediately when the results are made official, which is likely to be next week.

The election was a special election to fill the seat of Travis Crimm Jr., who retired earlier this year. Saxton was appointed by the Yazoo County Board of Supervisors to serve until the special election Tuesday.

In other races Yazoo native Mike Espy led Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith 4,403 to 3,350 in Yazoo County in the U.S. Senate race. Unofficial results indicate that Hyde-Smith will be the winner statewide, however.

Deborah McDonald led Eric Charles Hawkins with 3,764 voted to 2,408 in Yazoo County. She is projected to be the winner overall.