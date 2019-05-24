Driver of truck hit by train airlifted to Jackson hospital

The driver of a truck transporting saltwater for oilfield work that was hit by an Amtrak passenger train Friday morning was airlifted from a nearby field.

The driver, a 62-year-old man from Bolton, was pulled from the truck before it caught fire. He suffered serious injuries to his head and legs. The Herald is not releasing his name at this time until it is certain that his family is notified of the accident.

Two people on the train reportedly suffered minor injuries.

The truck was crossing the tracks on Cessna Road, which is a gravel road in Yazoo County near Tinsley, at around 10:30 a.m. when the crash occurred.

Over 1,000 gallons of diesel spilled from the train after the crash, and firefighters are on standby to prevent any flames.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area until all emergency operations are complete.