Deputies searching for Yazoo's Most Wanted after chase on Anding-Oil City Road

Deputies need the public’s assistance in locating a suspect who is considered Yazoo County’s Most Wanted.

Jody Tate, who is a habitual offender, led deputies on a high speed chase before crashing his vehicle and running into the woods.

Terry Gann, chief investigator with the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department, said Tate is wanted for several felony warrants and other investigations.

“We attempted to stop him for a felony warrant when he eluded us, which led into a high speed chase,” Gann said. “During the chase, he almost struck a deputy with his vehicle.”

Gann said the chase began on Highway 49 and eventually led to Anding-Oil City Road. Tate then traveled down Old 49, when he turned around and headed back toward Anding-Oil City Road.

“At this point, his car was breaking down,” Gann said. “He got to where the Anding-Oil City bridge is closed and crashed his vehicle. He was last seen running across the railroad tracks into the woods.”

Gann said new felony fleeing and possession of an illegal firearm charges will also be added to Tate’s growing criminal record.

To report the whereabouts of Tate, call the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department at 746-5611.