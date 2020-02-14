County to work through Saturday to open Terrell Road

County Road Manager Jim Warrington got permission from the Board of Supervisors to allow a crew to work Saturday to open the bridge on Terrell Road that was washed out by flooding.

Warrington said he believes the work can be completed on the bridge with an extra day of work.

"I want those folks to be able to get to church on Sunday," Warrington said.

Warrington said there are problems throughout the county following the heavy rainfall this week, and all county crews are working to address the problems as quickly as possible.

"We have nine bridges down plus six damaged by these storms," Warrington said.