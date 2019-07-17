Burglary suspect poses for the camera

It’s always helpful to law enforcement when a burglary suspect takes a moment to pose for the camera.

Surveillance footage and tips from the community led to the arrest of a suspect who burglarized a local restaurant.

Joshua Jackson, 29, was charged with commercial burglary for allegedly stealing food from P-Reaux’s on Broadway.

Capt. William Nevels, with the Yazoo City Police Department, said Jackson allegedly gained entry into the local business by breaking into the back of the restaurant, leaving a lot of damage to the building.

“Once he gained entry, he took several food items from the freezer,” Nevels said. “But there was a good surveillance system inside the building, and we were able to get a good still shot of him. He literally looked dead into the camera.”

After posting his photograph from the surveillance footage on social media pages, Nevels said the tips came pouring in for investigators.

“The excellent footage and tips from the community are essentially what got him caught,” Nevels said.

Jackson is also wanted in Jackson on other charges, and he remained in jail as of press time.