$1,000 reward offered for suspect in shooting at park

The Yazoo City Police Department is seeking a suspect involved with a shooting that took place at the Wardell Leach Recreational Complex Thursday night.

Myquon N. Carter is wanted on charges of drive by shooting, stalking, domestic violence and discharging a firearm within the city limits.

Some of those charges are related to the gunshots at the local park. Shots were fired from a vehicle in the park while two youth baseball games were being played and girls softball practices were being held. No one was injured in the event.

Baseball games were stopped until police officers arrived. Security will be on the property for next week’s games. Yazoo County Emergency Management Director Jack Willingham took charge of the scene until officers were able to respond. A vehicle fleeing the scene was stopped by police and one suspect was taken into custody.

Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to Carter’s arrest.