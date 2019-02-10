Andre Lloyd to be inducted into JSU Sports Hall of Fame

Alderman Andre Lloyd Sr. will add another achievement to his list of life accomplishments this week.

On Friday, October 4, Lloyd will be one of nine alumni athletes inducted into the Sports Hall of Fame at Jackson State University, honoring their many years of service and dedication to the school. The ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. inside the new Student Union on Dalton Street.

Lloyd began his time at Jackson State in 1983 with a football scholarship after graduating from Brookhaven High School. Though he was red-shirted his freshman year, Lloyd took that time to learn from the best, and worked his way to the top of the defensive line by 1988, all while being a full-time student as a Criminal Justice major at JSU.

Lloyd wore the blue and white jersey well for the Tigers as their Middle Linebacker, calling the shots and keeping his teammates in line during each game.

"It was like being a coach and being a captain," he said. "You were actually able to help people. When they were not in the right position, you could go and tell them where they needed to be, and recognize your plays as they come out and set up. It made the game a whole lot easier."

From 1984-1988, Lloyd's statistics showed the kind of standout player that he was.

"I had a lot of stats," he said. "I led the team in tackles in '86, '87, and '88. I was probably second in sacks. I think I had seven my sophomore year, seven again my junior year, and then ten my senior year."

Lloyd stood out so much that he said he was named Player of the Week at least three to four times each year while he was at Jackson State.

"I also made the First Team All SWAC three years in a row," he said. "My Senior year I made All American, Jackson State Defensive Player of the Year, the SWAC Defensive Player of the Year, and Black College Defensive Player of the Year."

The icing on the cake for Lloyd's JSU career was the four SWAC Championships and the rings that came with them.

Lloyd's outstanding performance as a college athlete eventually landed him in the NFL Draft in 1988. For the next few years, he would play professional football for the New England Patriots, Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Rams, and the Hamilton Tigercats in Canada.

Lloyd's professional football career came to an end in 1992 when a knee injury forced him into retirement. This is, however, where his story as a police officer began, and the rest is history.

Lloyd said that he often looks back fondly over his football memories at Jackson State and still stays in contact with his old teammates.

"We all get on the phone and just talk, we do that about twice a week," he said. "Now that it's football season, we meet in different locations, wherever we are playing, out of town or at Jackson State, we all meet and we have a tailgate."

Lloyd added that when he is not tailgating during football season, he spends the rest of the year working with the Blue Bengal Alumni Association selling food and other merchandise to help raise money for JSU Athletics.

Lloyd said that he is very excited about the Hall of Fame Induction on Friday evening, and said that about 30 of his close relatives will be there to support him, including his son, Andre Lloyd Jr., who followed in his father's footsteps playing Middle Linebacker for JSU as well.

"I am really excited about it and I can't wait to get to the induction," he said. "It's going to be fun. There will be a lot of teammates that will come and support us, and there will also be others there who are already in the Sports Hall of Fame, so it's going to be a good night."