Elizabeth Ann "Liz" Smith

  • 97 reads
Tue, 04/02/2019 - 3:45pm

Elizabeth Ann “Liz” Smith, 74, of Yazoo City passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019 at The Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson.

Mrs. Smith was a Licensed Practical Nurse and a member of Southside Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband of 51 years, Billy Smith; daughter, Deedra Woods of Yazoo City; granddaughters, Laura Stenstrom of Dallas, Texas and Kayla Woods of Yazoo City; grandsons, Elliot Stenstrom of Dallas, Texas and Smith Woods of Yazoo City; brother Danny Buchanan (Doris), sisters; Doris M. New (Dwight), Judy Bourger (Bob), Brenda Charles (Duane), Jane Maness (Kenny), and Sherry Mountain (Johnny); 5 nephews and 4 nieces.

Visitation will be at Stricklin-King Funeral Home in Yazoo City with visitation Tuesday, April 2 from 5-7 p.m.

Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday, April 3 at 3 p.m. Rev. Mitchell Smith will officiate. Burial will follow in Shiloh Cemetery on Eden Midway Road in Yazoo County.

Obituaries

